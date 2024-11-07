Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 543,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,135 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $13,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 187,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 47.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Oceanside Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 182,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAR opened at $24.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.43. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

