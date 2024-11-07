Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth $202,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 11.8% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the third quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 17.4% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVS opened at $106.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.55. The stock has a market cap of $218.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $92.35 and a 52-week high of $120.92.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. Novartis had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 34.80%. The company had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Novartis from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.50.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

