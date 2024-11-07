Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Acquires 47,760 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,214,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,760 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $59,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,028 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 185,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 20,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,335,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,732,000 after acquiring an additional 15,469 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:DFIC opened at $26.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.02.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

