Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Acquires 201 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $6,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Stock Performance

Shares of AVEM stock opened at $62.90 on Thursday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.68 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

