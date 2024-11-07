BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Down 6.5% – Time to Sell?

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.27 and last traded at $4.30. 1,171,610 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 2,925,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BRFS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BRF from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BRF from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRF presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

BRF Stock Down 5.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.93.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. BRF had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BRF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BRF in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BRF

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

Further Reading

