BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.
BP has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years. BP has a dividend payout ratio of 48.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BP to earn $4.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.0%.
BP Stock Performance
NYSE BP opened at $30.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.48. The firm has a market cap of $81.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65. BP has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have commented on BP. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Redburn Atlantic cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.73.
BP Company Profile
BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.
