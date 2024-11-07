BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

BP has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years. BP has a dividend payout ratio of 48.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BP to earn $4.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.0%.

BP Stock Performance

NYSE BP opened at $30.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.48. The firm has a market cap of $81.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65. BP has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. BP had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $47.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BP will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BP. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Redburn Atlantic cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.73.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

