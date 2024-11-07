BNC Wealth Management LLC Sells 116 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

BNC Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,243 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 7,276 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.2% in the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $248.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $150.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.53. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $208.14 and a 1 year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.15.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

