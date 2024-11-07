Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 815 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 815 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,747 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 34,708 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,514,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,270,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at $186,569,166. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $504.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $222.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $517.87 and a 200 day moving average of $516.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.