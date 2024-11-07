Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,317 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 76.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $291.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.37.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,341,094.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Trading Up 1.0 %

CB opened at $280.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $288.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.47. The firm has a market cap of $112.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $216.26 and a twelve month high of $302.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.6 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

