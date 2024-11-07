Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,245 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Unilever by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 6.4% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 9.5% during the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $684,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Unilever Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $59.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.56 and its 200-day moving average is $59.00. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.46 and a 52-week high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.