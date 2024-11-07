Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,172 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntrinsic LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $131.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.31. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $96.75 and a 12-month high of $131.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

