Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 64.88% and a return on equity of 37.93%. The business had revenue of $134.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

NYSE:BSM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.26. 125,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,925. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average of $15.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.94. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 101.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,412,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,133,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,239,767.36. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director D Mark Dewalch bought 34,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.62 per share, with a total value of $500,004.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 357,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,413.10. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,412,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,133,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,239,767.36. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Articles

