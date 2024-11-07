BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.99 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 9.6 %

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.89. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $8.88.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.