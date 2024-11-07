Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the biotechnology company on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

Bio-Techne has a payout ratio of 17.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bio-Techne to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

TECH stock opened at $75.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $55.63 and a 12 month high of $85.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.97.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.22 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TECH has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

