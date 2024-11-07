BeWhere (CVE:BEW) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 97270 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.
BeWhere Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$77.59 million, a PE ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.75.
About BeWhere
BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions company, designs, manufactures, and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on fixed and movable assets. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BeWhere
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for BeWhere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeWhere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.