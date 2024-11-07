Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Makes New $253,000 Investment in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBIT. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $323,337,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. lifted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 47.2% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 5,940,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,806,000 after buying an additional 1,903,644 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 188.1% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,392,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,831,000 after buying an additional 2,215,107 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 1,657.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,636,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at about $100,639,000.

Shares of IBIT stock opened at $43.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.15. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $43.63.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

