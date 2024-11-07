Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% during the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 36,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,415,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,692,000 after purchasing an additional 569,385 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 42,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baugh & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.2% in the third quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 150,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.06. 2,104,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,505,867. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $27.34 and a 1-year high of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.25 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 8,694,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $369,952,591.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 766,305,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,606,297,408.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $3,661,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,063.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 8,694,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $369,952,591.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 766,305,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,606,297,408.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,067,817 shares of company stock valued at $4,548,518,070. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

