Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 27.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 98,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 20,916 shares during the period. Councilmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $771,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 37.7% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 54,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 14,901 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Bank of America by 11.5% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 196,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 20,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Bank of America by 39.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,941,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,700 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,035,018 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $199,638,463.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 928,460,939 shares in the company, valued at $36,813,476,231.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $3,661,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,824,063.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,035,018 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $199,638,463.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 928,460,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,813,476,231.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,067,817 shares of company stock valued at $4,548,518,070. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Phillip Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cfra restated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.97.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE BAC opened at $45.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $346.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.34 and a fifty-two week high of $45.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.25 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 12.48%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.