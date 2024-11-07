Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Trading Up 3.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) traded up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $94.00 and last traded at $93.96. 930,147 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,618,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Baidu from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Baidu from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $174.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.36.

Get Baidu alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BIDU

Baidu Stock Up 2.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baidu

The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.14. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at $31,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 630.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Baidu by 21.6% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Baidu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.