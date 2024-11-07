B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $448.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.28 million. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE BTG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.05. 21,908,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,574,624. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.93. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.15.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BTG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on B2Gold from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank lowered B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com raised B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.12.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

