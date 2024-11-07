Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) and OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Critical Survey

OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Free Report) and Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for OriginClear and Azenta, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OriginClear 0 0 0 0 0.00 Azenta 0 3 2 0 2.40

Azenta has a consensus target price of $66.40, suggesting a potential upside of 45.84%. Given Azenta’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Azenta is more favorable than OriginClear.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OriginClear $30,000.00 322.12 -$11.63 million N/A N/A Azenta $665.07 million 3.35 -$14.26 million ($2.81) -16.20

This table compares OriginClear and Azenta”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

OriginClear has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Azenta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.1% of Azenta shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of OriginClear shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Azenta shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares OriginClear and Azenta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OriginClear N/A N/A -9.16% Azenta -23.66% 0.89% 0.77%

Volatility and Risk

OriginClear has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Azenta has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Azenta beats OriginClear on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OriginClear

(Get Free Report)

OriginClear, Inc. provides water treatment solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures a line of water treatment systems for municipal, industrial, and pure water applications. It also offers a range of services, including maintenance contracts, retrofits, and replacement assistance; and rents equipment through contracts of varying duration, as well as provides prefabricated water transport and treatment systems. The company was formerly known as OriginOil, Inc. and changed its name to OriginClear, Inc. in April 2015. OriginClear, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

About Azenta

(Get Free Report)

Azenta, Inc. provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold storage solutions, consumables and instruments, controlled rate thawing devices, and temperature-controlled storage and transportation solutions. This segment also provides sample management solutions, such as consumable vials and tubes, polymerase chain reaction, plates, instruments for supporting workflows, and informatics. The Life Sciences Services segment provides genomic services, that includes gene sequencing and gene synthesis services; and sample repository solutions, such as on-site and off-site sample storage, cold chain logistics, sample transport and collection relocation, bio-processing solutions, disaster recovery and business continuity, and biospecimen procurement services, as well as project management and consulting services for genomic analysis and the management and care of biological samples used in pharmaceutical, biotech, healthcare, clinical, and academic research, and development sectors. It serves a range of life science customers, including pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, biorepositories, and research institutes. The company was formerly known as Brooks Automation, Inc. and changed its name to Azenta, Inc. in December 2021. Azenta, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

