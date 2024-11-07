Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Sells 820 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,072,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Management from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. CIBC raised their price target on Waste Management from $213.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Waste Management from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.11.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.47, for a total transaction of $66,795.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,946.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $218.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $87.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.06. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.73 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.87%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

