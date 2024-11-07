Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Sells 81 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Fiduciary Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $580,000. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.4% in the third quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $705.00 to $695.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $551.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $578.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $520.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $413.92 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The firm has a market cap of $130.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.62%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.