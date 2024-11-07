Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Has $704,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 217,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 141,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 28,880 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 42,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 259,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 81,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,492 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

JPST stock opened at $50.40 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average of $50.48.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.