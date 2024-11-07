Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Sold by Castle Wealth Management LLC

Castle Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 833.3% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $135,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $99.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.53. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $72.86 and a 12-month high of $99.63.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.