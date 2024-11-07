AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.990-11.090 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 11.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AvalonBay Communities also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.99-$11.09 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $234.00 to $233.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.06.

NYSE AVB traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $227.91. The company had a trading volume of 321,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,389. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.60. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $164.76 and a fifty-two week high of $236.26.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $734.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 93.02%.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

