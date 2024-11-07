Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. Avalon Advanced Materials shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 47,734 shares trading hands.

Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 million, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

