Aterian (LON:ATN) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Aterian plc (LON:ATN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 45 ($0.59), with a volume of 44 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49 ($0.64).

Aterian Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £5.26 million, a P/E ratio of -642.86 and a beta of -0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 54.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 43.37.

Insider Activity at Aterian

In related news, insider Charles Grant Bray bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £12,500 ($16,271.80). 70.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Aterian

Aterian plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for tin, tungsten, copper, silver, and tantalum. It holds 100% interest in the AGDZ Copper-Silver project covering and area of 762 kilometer square located in Morocco; and the Kuaka JV The Musasa project located in Rwanda.

