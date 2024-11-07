Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.250-0.260 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $126.0 million-$130.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108.4 million. Astera Labs also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.25-$0.26 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALAB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Astera Labs from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Astera Labs from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.36.

NASDAQ ALAB traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,429,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,521. Astera Labs has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $99.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.39.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.50 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Astera Labs will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 42,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $1,701,698.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 333,474 shares in the company, valued at $13,482,353.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Astera Labs news, insider Sanjay Gajendra sold 76,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $3,476,089.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 855,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,748,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 42,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $1,701,698.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 333,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,482,353.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 564,458 shares of company stock worth $31,970,841 in the last quarter.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

