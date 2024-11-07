Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.47% from the company’s previous close.

Astec Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ASTE traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.22. The company had a trading volume of 74,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,562. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average of $32.57. The firm has a market cap of $848.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.06 and a beta of 1.26. Astec Industries has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.90 million. Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astec Industries

Astec Industries Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 69.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the first quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

