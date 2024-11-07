AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Up 1.2% – Here’s Why

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.43 and last traded at $22.78. 2,007,473 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 10,476,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASTS has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.32.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Scott Wisniewski sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $62,424.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 712,660 shares in the company, valued at $16,476,699.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Scott Wisniewski sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $62,424.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 712,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,476,699.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adriana Cisneros bought 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $129,862.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 774,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,999.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,700 shares of company stock worth $3,220,524. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 17.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in AST SpaceMobile by 14.5% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Articles

