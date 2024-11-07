Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $522.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.07 million. Ashland had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Ashland updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Ashland Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of ASH stock traded down $6.57 on Thursday, reaching $80.81. 1,230,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,036. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.31 and a 200-day moving average of $91.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Ashland has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $102.50.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASH shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ashland from $116.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ashland from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ashland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

