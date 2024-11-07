Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 7.2% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter worth $2,098,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Ventas by 160.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 43,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 26,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 5.7% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 121,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $8,022,980.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,291,063.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 121,248 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $8,022,980.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,291,063.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $389,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,900,767.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,454 shares of company stock worth $9,263,815. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VTR traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.75. The stock had a trading volume of 106,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,085. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.36. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $67.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.91 and its 200 day moving average is $55.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,058.76%.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

