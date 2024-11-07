Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Buys 16 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 77.3% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $12.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $682.58. 76,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,774. The company has a market cap of $91.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.13. KLA Co. has a one year low of $504.66 and a one year high of $896.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $735.90 and a 200 day moving average of $763.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 105.16% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 30.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on KLA from $890.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Argus upped their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $802.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KLAC

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.