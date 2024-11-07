Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 100.81%. The company had revenue of $48.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Arcus Biosciences Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE RCUS traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $16.34. 1,902,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,913. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $20.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average of $16.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on RCUS. Evercore ISI upgraded Arcus Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

