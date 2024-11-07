AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

APP has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $150.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AppLovin from $57.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.78.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APP

AppLovin Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APP opened at $168.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.51. The company has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a PE ratio of 71.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.86. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $35.79 and a fifty-two week high of $176.99.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. AppLovin had a return on equity of 84.16% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 72,307 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $5,472,193.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,164,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,121,489.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 72,307 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $5,472,193.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,164,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,121,489.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 60,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $4,826,772.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,458 shares in the company, valued at $20,262,490.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 610,094 shares of company stock valued at $51,022,478 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in AppLovin by 167.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $623,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the first quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AppLovin

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.