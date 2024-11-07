American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $161.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

American States Water Stock Down 1.2 %

American States Water stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.58. 417,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,788. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.49. American States Water has a 1 year low of $66.03 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.55.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4655 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $40,445.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,801.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

