Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion. Ameresco also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.150-1.350 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMRC. StockNews.com upgraded Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ameresco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ameresco from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ameresco from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.73.

Ameresco Stock Performance

Ameresco stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.64. 609,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,391. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $39.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.82.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $437.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.75 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $132,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,823.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,221 shares of company stock valued at $140,814 in the last three months. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Articles

