Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.150-1.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. Ameresco also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.15-$1.35 EPS.

Ameresco Stock Performance

Shares of Ameresco stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $31.65. The stock had a trading volume of 609,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,391. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.79. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $437.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.75 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ameresco from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameresco

In related news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $132,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,823.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,221 shares of company stock worth $140,814 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

