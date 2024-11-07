Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $225.00 to $275.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amazon.com traded as high as $201.45 and last traded at $200.93, with a volume of 7925221 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $199.50.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.55.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,049.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,864,290.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,859 shares of company stock valued at $10,215,097. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724,687 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,689,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,145 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,686,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,466,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,745,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,091,909,000 after purchasing an additional 289,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,221,446,000 after buying an additional 295,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.07. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

