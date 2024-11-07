Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Sold by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lessened its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,669,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,371,000 after buying an additional 250,207 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 147.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,585,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,282 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,588,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,183,000 after buying an additional 2,756,759 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,373,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,576,000 after buying an additional 1,058,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 311.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,709,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,480,000 after buying an additional 2,051,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGI stock opened at $19.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.19. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $21.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.06.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

