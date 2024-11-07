Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Issues Earnings Results

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.84 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $525.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Affiliated Managers Group updated its Q4 guidance to $5.94-6.17 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:AMG traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $184.54. 35,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,326. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $129.57 and a 52 week high of $199.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.93.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMG. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $219.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, insider Rizwan M. Jamal sold 8,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.89, for a total transaction of $1,490,657.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,457 shares in the company, valued at $22,208,930.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 4,786 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.71, for a total transaction of $826,590.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,575,342.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,408 shares of company stock worth $3,865,068. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

