Afentra’s (AET) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Afentra (LON:AET – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Afentra in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 80 ($1.04) target price for the company.

Get Afentra alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Afentra

Afentra Stock Up 2.4 %

Afentra Company Profile

Shares of LON:AET traded up GBX 1.10 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 47 ($0.61). The company had a trading volume of 870,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,011. The stock has a market capitalization of £106.30 million, a P/E ratio of 671.43 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 48.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 51.41. Afentra has a twelve month low of GBX 27.50 ($0.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 62.54 ($0.81). The company has a quick ratio of 28.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.96.

(Get Free Report)

Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Afentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.