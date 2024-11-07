Afentra’s (AET) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Afentra (LON:AET – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Afentra in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 80 ($1.04) target price for the company.
Afentra Stock Up 2.4 %
Afentra Company Profile
Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.
