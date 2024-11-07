Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Invests $2.14 Million in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 18,071 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 26.7% during the third quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 55.6% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $93,887.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,560. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,953,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,353,236. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $138.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.49 and a 200-day moving average of $125.78. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.51 and a 52-week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.