Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Buys 214 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 51.4% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,987 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,743 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 28.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 42,272 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Up 4.2 %

EOG stock opened at $127.19 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,615,375. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,615,375. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

