Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,516 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 1.8% of Washington Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.9% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. HTLF Bank lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 588 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 537 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the second quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,738.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total transaction of $327,839.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,693.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,738.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,187 shares of company stock worth $17,736,369. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $4.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $509.71. 114,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,148,123. The business’s 50-day moving average is $517.87 and its 200-day moving average is $516.33. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

