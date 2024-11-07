AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 3.2% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 61.2% in the third quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $218.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Argus upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.72.
AbbVie Price Performance
Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $200.35. 348,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,305,632. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.85 and a twelve month high of $207.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $353.89 billion, a PE ratio of 69.86, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.25.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 226.99% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.
AbbVie Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.28%.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AbbVie
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Atlassian Is Up +60% in Three Months—What’s Causing the Rally?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.