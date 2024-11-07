Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lessened its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,334 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $5,634,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 63,282 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 213,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $24,210,000 after purchasing an additional 38,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total value of $16,492,852.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,617,068.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.30. 990,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,694,181. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.08. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $92.43 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $199.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 66.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.07.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

