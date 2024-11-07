3,167 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Acquired by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,362,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,190,000 after acquiring an additional 46,659 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of McKesson by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,297,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,862,000 after purchasing an additional 36,583 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $669,326,000. Boston Partners raised its position in McKesson by 4.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,183,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,763,000 after purchasing an additional 47,140 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 7.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 857,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,879,000 after acquiring an additional 62,875 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Baird R W downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.86.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at $44,094,604.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson stock opened at $549.31 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $431.35 and a fifty-two week high of $637.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $510.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $550.61.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.70%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

