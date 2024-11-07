1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 880 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 835,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,037,000 after buying an additional 35,336 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 66.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 617,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,934,000 after acquiring an additional 246,442 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,367,000 after purchasing an additional 55,876 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 306.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 533,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,785,000 after buying an additional 402,547 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 36.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 499,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,029,000 after purchasing an additional 132,833 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 5.3 %

CBOE stock opened at $200.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 103.56 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.02.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $239.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,690.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total value of $1,229,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,855 shares in the company, valued at $8,165,890.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,690.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,160 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

